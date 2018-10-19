Local10.com weekend guide: Oct. 19-21

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

George Thorogood and the Destroyers are rocking the Pavilion at Coconut Creek Casino at 8 p.m. Friday. Click here to purchase tickets.

Fans of the '80s might want to trek to Delray Beach for "I Want My 80s Back." Sugar Hill Gang, known for their hit "Rapper's Delight," will take the stage at Honey to celebrate its fourth anniversary. The show begins at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Movies

Just in time for Halloween, Michael Myers returns to theaters. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as the now tough-as-nails Laurie Stode, ready once again to do battle with the boogeyman in this "Halloween" pseudo-sequel.

The Outshine Film Festival (formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Film Festival) debuts this weekend in Fort Lauderdale. The documentary "Studio 54" headlines 50 films (33 features and 17 shorts) showing at Savor Cinema and Classic Gateway Theatre.

Ticket prices vary. Click here for more information.

Sports

FIU hosts Rice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are undefeated in Conference USA play.

Florida International head coach Butch Davis points at an official during a game against Massachusetts, Sept. 15, 2018, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. The Panthers won 63-24.

The Detroit Red Wings fly south for the winter to face the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Saturday.

If you're more of a basketball fan, you can see Dwyane Wade in action during his farewell season when the Miami Heat hosts the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. Saturday.

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Dwyane Wade in his final season debut against the Magic

Entertainment

Ink lovers can visit the Broward County Convention Center to take part in the Fort Lauderdale Tattoo Arts Convention all weekend long.

Get ready for the third annual Champions Beer Fest, coming to Pembroke Pines this Saturday. There will be food, live music and, of course, plenty of beer. The fundraiser benefits both Kids in Distress and Little Smiles.

The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

