Local10.com weekend guide: Sept. 14-16

Music

Country crooner Dierks Bentley is getting the weekend started with a concert Friday night in West Palm Beach. The "Drunk on a Plane" singer is celebrating the release of his upcoming album, "The Mountain." He'll be joined by Brothers Osborne and LANCO at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will rock the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Saturday night. We don't know how much Van Hagar (get it?) you'll hear, but it's a safe bet you'll get to hear the hits like "I Can't Drive 55" and "Mas Tequila." Just be sure to drive the speed limit on your way there.

Sting, formerly of the Police, teams with Shaggy at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday night. This may seem like an odd pairing, but the sound is reminiscent of much of the Police's early work. Check out their "Don't Make Me Wait" music video.

Movies

Anna Kendrick plays a mommy blogger determined to uncover the truth about her best friend's disappearance in "A Simple Favor," which opened Friday. Blake Lively co-stars as the center of Kendrick's focus.

"The Predator" is back. This fourth installment in the "Predator" film series (we're going to ignore the "Alien vs. Predator" movies) stars Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key, but it's been making headlines for the controversy surrounding Munn's campaign to have director Shane Black's friend cut from the film after learning he was a registered sex offender.

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey stars in "White Boy Rick," based on the true story of the FBI's youngest informant. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bruce Dern co-star.

If you're looking for some '90s nostalgia, "Jurassic Park" is returning to theaters for three days only beginning this Sunday. Here's a clip from the movie:

Among the theaters participating are the Regal South Beach 18, AMC City Place in West Palm Beach and AMC Sunset Place. Click here for a complete list of show times and locations.

Sports

College football is on tap from Boca Raton to Miami this Saturday.

First, FAU hosts Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m.

Brett Deering/Getty Images Florida Atlantic running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. scores late in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma.

But if you'd rather not root for Lane Kiffin and the Owls, you can head down to FIU as the Panthers host UMass at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are 1-1 after losing their season openers but rebounding with impressive victories last weekend.

