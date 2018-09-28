Local10.com weekend guide: Sept. 28-30

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Lady Antebellum joins Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson this Saturday night at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Click here to purchase tickets.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum.

David Byrne, founding member of the Talking Heads, will bring his catchy tunes to the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, also at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Click here to purchase tickets.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella David Byrne performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018, in Indio, California.

Movies

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are headed to "Night School" this weekend.

"Smallfoot" is for the kiddos. The computer-animated children's movie follows a group of Yeti who come across a mythical human.

Click below to find your nearest theater and show times:

http://www.fandango.com/moviesintheaters

Sports

FIU football is back at Riccardo Silva Stadium as the Panthers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers (2-2) conclude their non-conference schedule against a team that has been outscored 152-19 over the last two weekends. If the Panthers don't win Saturday, they probably don't deserve to return to a bowl game.

Florida International quarterback James Morgan prepares to take a snap against Massachusetts, Sept. 15, 2018, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. The Panthers won 63-24.

Meanwhile, the NHL preseason winds down with the Tampa Bay Lighting trekking across the state to face the Panthers this Saturday at 7 p.m. It'll be a preview of Florida's Oct. 6 regular-season opener.

Entertainment

Mickey Mouse laces up his skates for a fall weekend in Miami.

Disney on Ice presents "Mickey's Search Party" all weekend long at the American Airlines Arena.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Friday's performance begins at 7 p.m., but there are three shows Saturday (11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and two shows Sunday (1 p.m. and 5 p.m.). Click here to purchase tickets.

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida are hosting American Indian Day -- a free event -- this Saturday.

American Indian Day is a celebration of what it's like to be an indigenous, First Nations member in today's world, providing a glimpse of the lifestyles and cultures of the Miccosukee and other tribes.

Among the events will be airboat rides, waterslides and alligator-wrestling shows. The band Los Lobos will also headline a free concert. Click here for more information.

