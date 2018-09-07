Local10.com weekend guide: Sept. 7-9

This is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's happenings, including concerts, movies and sporting events throughout South Florida.

Music

Music lovers should enjoy the weekend lineup in South Florida and the Keys.

K.D. Lang gets the weekend started Friday night with a performance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. She'll be playing all her hits from her Grammy Award-winning album Ingénue, which turns 25 this year. Yeah, that's the album that gave birth to "Constant Craving."

The show starts at the Au-Rene Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $89.

The music continues Saturday night when Paul Simon makes a stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise as part of his farewell tour. Tickets are still available, so this is your last chance for you to call him Al if you haven't had the opportunity. Simon gets started at 8 p.m.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Paul Simon performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Jan. 20, 2015 in New York City.

Rick Springfield caps off the weekend with a concert at the Sunset Green Event Lawn in Key West. If you make the trek south, tickets are $85 and children 2 and under are free. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins at 8 p.m.

Movies

Jennifer Garner takes revenge in the vigilante thriller "Peppermint," which opened Friday. Garner plays a mother who seeks payback against the cartel that killed her husband and daughter.

It's getting closer to Halloween, which means more horror flicks will be creeping into theaters in the coming weeks. Such is the case with "The Nun," a spinoff story from "The Conjuring." We don't really know what it's about, but if you enjoyed "The Conjuring" movies and its other spinoff "Annabelle," you'll probably enjoy this one.

On the complete other end of the spectrum is "God Bless the Broken Road," a faith-based film about a young mother struggling to cope after the death of her husband.

Click below to find your nearest theater and showtimes:

Sports

A trifecta of sporting events is coming to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

The primer is the Colombia vs. Venezuela friendly soccer match Friday night. Be sure to get there early to hear "American Idol" finalist and Miami resident Michelle Sussett sing the national anthem.

Then the Hurricanes will look to rebound from an ugly loss to LSU by hosting Savannah State. Saturday night's game will be the first for the University of Miami at Hard Rock Stadium this season.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards makes a touchdown catch over Virginia's Juan Thornhill during a game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Despite losing wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson, the Hurricanes should easily dispose of this Football Championship Subdivision team.

Last but not least (we think), the Dolphins begin their 2018 campaign against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. They'll be without starting tight end MarQueis Gray, but that means more opportunities for second-round draft pick Mike Gesicki.

Jeff Romance Miami Dolphins rookie tight end Mike Gesicki extends himself to try to make a play in an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

