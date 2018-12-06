Miami Art Week guide for locals: Fairs and galleries

Guests attend the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP preview at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday night in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Main fair

Art Basel Miami Beach

What: Over 200 leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa show works by 4,000 artists. The masters of modern and contemporary art and the new generation of emerging stars express themselves through paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, film, video, and digital art. The day ticket is $50 online and $60 on-site. The permanent ticket is $130 online.

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., in South Beach

Satellite Fairs

SOUTH BEACH

Design

Cost: $35 ticket

Where: Miami Beach Convention Center parking lot

Scope

Cost: $40 ticket

Where: 801 Ocean Dr.

Aqua

Cost: $25 ticket

Where: Aqua Hotel at 1530 Collins Ave.

MIAMI BEACH

Pulse

Cost: $25 ticket

Where: Indian Beach Park at 4601 Collins Ave.

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

Art Miami and CONTEXT

Cost: $35 ticket

Where: One Herald Plaza

Fridge

Cost: $10 ticket

Where: Langford Hotel, 121 SE First St.

Miami River

Cost: Free

Where: James L. Knight Center at 400 SE Second Ave.

Prizm

Cost: $15 ticket

Where: Dupont Building at 169 East Flagler Street.

NADA

Cost: $20 ticket

Where: Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14 St.

Art Africa

Cost: $10 ticket

Where: 920 NW Second Ave., in Overtown

WYNWOOD

Red Dot

Cost: $30 ticket

Where: Mana wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave.

Art Miami

Artechouse

Art Center

Special exhibits

Art of Banksy (Unauthorized)

Galleries in Miami

Primary Projects

What: "Process Ritual Future Eternal" by Carlos Betancourt

Where: 15 NE 39 St., Design District

De La Cruz

What: "More/Less:

Where: 23 NE 41st St., Design District

Superchief

What: Brian Greif's "Haigh Street Rat" by Banksy

Where: 3100 NE Seventh Ave., in Edgewater

Nina Johnson

What: Three shows

Where: 6315 NW Second Ave., Little Haiti

Mosaic Miami

What: "Of Bodies and Borders" by Ana Teresa Fernandez

Where: 6392 NE Second Ave., in Little Haiti

Space Mountain

What: Artists and musicians meet for "DIVINITY"

Where: 738 NW 62 St., Liberty City

Mindy Solomon

What: "Floating On Top"

Where: 8397 NE Second Ave., Little River

Ward Rooming House

What: "Elizabeth Catlett and the Hampton Arts Tradition"

Where: 249 NW 9th St., in Overtown

Dream South Beach

What: Pop-up exhibit "It Was All A Dream"

Where: 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

