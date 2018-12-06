Entertainment

Miami Art Week guide for locals: Fairs and galleries

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

Guests attend the Art Basel Miami Beach VIP preview at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday night in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Main fair

Art Basel Miami Beach

What: Over 200 leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa show works by 4,000 artists. The masters of modern and contemporary art and the new generation of emerging stars express themselves through paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, film, video, and digital art. The day ticket is $50 online and $60 on-site. The permanent ticket is $130 online. 

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday

More News Headlines

Where: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., in South Beach

Satellite Fairs 

SOUTH BEACH

Design

Cost: $35 ticket

Where: Miami Beach Convention Center parking lot 

Scope

Cost: $40 ticket 

Where: 801 Ocean Dr.

Aqua

Cost: $25 ticket

Where: Aqua Hotel at 1530 Collins Ave. 

 

MIAMI BEACH

Pulse

Cost: $25 ticket

Where: Indian Beach Park at 4601 Collins Ave. 

 

DOWNTOWN MIAMI

Art Miami and CONTEXT

Cost: $35 ticket
Where: One Herald Plaza 

Fridge 

Cost: $10 ticket 
Where: Langford Hotel, 121 SE First St.

Miami River

Cost: Free
Where: James L. Knight Center at 400 SE Second Ave.

Prizm

Cost: $15 ticket
Where: Dupont Building at 169 East Flagler Street. 

NADA

Cost: $20 ticket

Where: Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14 St.

Art Africa

Cost: $10 ticket

Where: 920 NW Second Ave., in Overtown

 

WYNWOOD

Red Dot

Cost: $30 ticket
Where: Mana wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave.

 

 

What: 
Where: 

 

What: 
Where: 

Art Miami

Artechouse

Art Center

Special exhibits

Art of Banksy (Unauthorized)

 

Galleries in Miami

Primary Projects

What: "Process Ritual Future Eternal" by Carlos Betancourt

Where: 15 NE 39 St., Design District 

 

De La Cruz

What: "More/Less:

Where: 23 NE 41st St., Design District 

 

Superchief

What: Brian Greif's "Haigh Street Rat" by Banksy 

Where: 3100 NE Seventh Ave., in Edgewater

 

Nina Johnson 

What: Three shows 

Where: 6315 NW Second Ave., Little Haiti

 

Mosaic Miami

What: "Of Bodies and Borders" by Ana Teresa Fernandez

Where: 6392 NE Second Ave., in Little Haiti  

 

Space Mountain

What: Artists and musicians meet for "DIVINITY

Where: 738 NW 62 St., Liberty City

 

Mindy Solomon

What: "Floating On Top"

Where: 8397 NE Second Ave., Little River

 

Ward Rooming House

What: "Elizabeth Catlett and the Hampton Arts Tradition

Where: 249 NW 9th St., in Overtown 

 

Dream South Beach 

What: Pop-up exhibit "It Was All A Dream"

Where: 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.