Miami Art Week guide for locals: Fairs and galleries

Main fair
Art Basel Miami Beach
What: Over 200 leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa show works by 4,000 artists. The masters of modern and contemporary art and the new generation of emerging stars express themselves through paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, film, video, and digital art. The day ticket is $50 online and $60 on-site. The permanent ticket is $130 online.
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., in South Beach
Satellite Fairs
SOUTH BEACH
Design
Cost: $35 ticket
Where: Miami Beach Convention Center parking lot
Scope
Cost: $40 ticket
Where: 801 Ocean Dr.
Aqua
Cost: $25 ticket
Where: Aqua Hotel at 1530 Collins Ave.
MIAMI BEACH
Pulse
Cost: $25 ticket
Where: Indian Beach Park at 4601 Collins Ave.
DOWNTOWN MIAMI
Art Miami and CONTEXT
Cost: $35 ticket
Where: One Herald Plaza
Fridge
Cost: $10 ticket
Where: Langford Hotel, 121 SE First St.
Miami River
Cost: Free
Where: James L. Knight Center at 400 SE Second Ave.
Prizm
Cost: $15 ticket
Where: Dupont Building at 169 East Flagler Street.
NADA
Cost: $20 ticket
Where: Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14 St.
Art Africa
Cost: $10 ticket
Where: 920 NW Second Ave., in Overtown
WYNWOOD
Red Dot
Cost: $30 ticket
Where: Mana wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave.
Art Miami
Artechouse
Art Center
Special exhibits
Art of Banksy (Unauthorized)
Galleries in Miami
Primary Projects
What: "Process Ritual Future Eternal" by Carlos Betancourt
Where: 15 NE 39 St., Design District
De La Cruz
What: "More/Less:
Where: 23 NE 41st St., Design District
Superchief
What: Brian Greif's "Haigh Street Rat" by Banksy
Where: 3100 NE Seventh Ave., in Edgewater
Nina Johnson
What: Three shows
Where: 6315 NW Second Ave., Little Haiti
Mosaic Miami
What: "Of Bodies and Borders" by Ana Teresa Fernandez
Where: 6392 NE Second Ave., in Little Haiti
Space Mountain
What: Artists and musicians meet for "DIVINITY"
Where: 738 NW 62 St., Liberty City
Mindy Solomon
What: "Floating On Top"
Where: 8397 NE Second Ave., Little River
Ward Rooming House
What: "Elizabeth Catlett and the Hampton Arts Tradition"
Where: 249 NW 9th St., in Overtown
Dream South Beach
What: Pop-up exhibit "It Was All A Dream"
Where: 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
