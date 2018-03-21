Miami Sound Machine song added to National Recording Registry

Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine perform during the Tokyo Music Festival in Japan, March 31, 1986.

WASHINGTON - Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among 25 recordings being added to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the list of titles being honored for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

Bennett's standard "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" is being added, along with "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" by Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, Run-DMC's "Raising Hell" album and the soundtrack to "The Sound of Music."

Other notable entries include Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" album, Kenny Loggins' "Footloose," "Le Freak" by Chic, Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler" and Smokey Robinson's "My Girl," which was sung by the Temptations.

Released in 1987 as the lead single from the "Let It Loose" album, "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" peaked at No. 5 in the Billboard Hot 100 and was featured in the 1988 movie "Stakeout." The song remains a familiar favorite to Miami Sound Machine fans, along with "Conga" and "Bad Boy."

Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Official Music Video).flv from Gonçalo Justino on Vimeo.

