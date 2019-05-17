Miami to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From the Orange Bowl Fitness Weekend to a flyboard session on the water, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Well Being at Barter Wynwood

From the event description:

Feed your mind, body and soul every Wednesday with activities, workshops and experiences designed to energize and reinvigorate.

When: Wednesday, May 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Barter Wynwood, 255 N.W. 27th Terrace

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orange Bowl Fitness Weekend

From the event description:

Orange Bowl Fitness Weekend consists of the 2019 Windhaven Insurance Orange Bowl Paddle Championship and the 2019 AvMed Orange Bowl Walk/Run 5K. Proceeds from both events benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.

When: Saturday, May 11, 6 a.m.

Where: Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causway, Key, Biscayne, FL 33149

Price: $20-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Flyboard Session at Miami Watersports

From the Groupon deal description:

Miami Watersports rentals offer nearly a dozen ways to hit the waters of Miami Beach. Those who want to get some adrenaline can go parasailing, or even fly like Iron Man on a water-propelled Flyboard, a simple concept of connecting board, jet ski and hose escalated into one of the most exciting water sports a thrill seeker can find.

Where: Miami Watersports, 3400 Pan American Drive

Price: $99 (45% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.