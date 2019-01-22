Who's nominated? Here's the list of 91st annual Oscar nominees

Below are the nominations for the 91st annual Oscars.

Best Picture

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star is Born"

"Vice"

Best Director

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Actor

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Vigo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Best Original Screenplay

"The Favourite"

"First Reformed"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"Vice"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star is Born"

Best Animated Feature

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

"Roma" and "The Favourite" lead the nominations with 10 each.

With "Roma," Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought. Marvel, too, joined the club with "Black Panther," the first superhero movie ever nominated for best picture.

Spike Lee has been nominated for his first directing Oscar 30 years after a writing nod for 1989's "Do the Right Thing."

The Oscars will air Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on Local 10. Following Kevin Hart's exit as emcee, the telecast is currently host-less.

