Ask John Cusack anything about 'Say Anything' in Fort Lauderdale

John Cusack in an iconic scene from the 1989 romantic comedy "Say Anything."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - So long, "High Fidelity." Hello, "Say Anything."

John Cusack, who was scheduled to attend a screening of his 2000 movie, "High Fidelity," at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this summer, is still headed to Fort Lauderdale, but the topic of discussion has shifted.

Cusack will instead answer audience questions about and provide a behind-the-scenes look into the making of "Say Anything" during the July 26 screening.

The 1989 romantic comedy, directed by Cameron Crowe, is arguably Cusack's best-known movie. An iconic scene from the movie features Cusack's Lloyd Dobler attempting to woo the heart of Diane Court (played by actress Ione Skye) by standing outside her window, holding a boom box that is blasting Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes."

A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for a post-show photo opportunity with the 52-year-old actor, whose other credits include "Grosse Point Blank," "Con Air" and "Being John Malkovich."

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts didn't provide a reason for the screening change.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.