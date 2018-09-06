'Smokey and the Bandit' star Burt Reynolds dead at age of 82

Burt Reynolds on the red carpet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino before the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival's opening night screening of "Dog Years," Nov. 3, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida.

JUPITER, Fla. - "Smokey and the Bandit" star and South Florida resident Burt Reynolds is dead at the age of 82, his agent told ABC News.

Reynolds, who grew up in Palm Beach County and made it a point to bring other A-list stars to Florida, died Thursday at Jupiter Medical Center, not far from his Jupiter home.

In addition to his iconic role as smooth-talking, Coors smuggling Trans Am driver Bo "Bandit" Darville in 1977's "Smokey and the Bandit," Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and received a best supporting actor nomination for his role in the 1997 film "Boogie Nights."

Once Hollywood's No. 1 box-office draw, Reynolds spent five years (1978 to 1982) attracting the world's most audiences to the movie theaters, a feat unmatched since. He used his star power to stay close to home, routinely making movies south of the Mason-Dixon Line and attracting other celebrities to the Sunshine State during the height of his success.

Among the movies Reynolds made in his home state were "Smokey and the Bandit II" (1980), "Cop and a Half" (1993) and "Striptease" (1996). He chose Palm Beach as the setting for his short-lived ABC series "B.L. Stryker" (1989-90), on which he also served as executive producer.

Born in Lansing, Michigan on Feb. 11, 1936, Reynolds moved to South Florida in 1946, when his father became police chief in Riviera Beach. After graduating from Palm Beach High School in West Palm Beach, Reynolds attended Florida State University, where he played football. Arguably FSU's most well-known alumnus, Reynolds went on to become a champion of alma mater, helping to establish the nationally recognized film school and frequently appearing on former head football coach Bobby Bowden's weekly television show. An off-campus dorm room is named for Reynolds.

Florida State University Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden poses for a photograph, flanked by actors Ricardo Montalban (left) and Burt Reynolds (right), sometime during the 1980s. Reynolds played football at Florida State.

Because of his dark features, he was cast frequently as an Indian early in his career, including the title role in the 1967 spaghetti western "Navajo Joe." He also played Iroquois Indian detective John Hawk in the short-lived 1966 TV series "Hawk."

In the 1960s he made dozens of guest-star appearances on such TV shows as "Bonanza," "The Twilight Zone" and "Perry Mason." His first film role came in 1961's "Angel Baby," and he followed it with numerous other mediocre movies, the kind, he liked to joke, that were shown in airplanes and prisons.

He did become famous enough to make frequent appearances on "The Tonight Show," leading to his most cherished film role and to his greatest folly.

In the early 1970s, director John Boorman was impressed by how confidently Reynolds handled himself when subbing for Carson as host of "The Tonight Show." Boorman thought he might be right for a film adaptation of James Dickey's novel "Deliverance."

Reynolds starred as Lewis Medlock, the intrepid leader of an ill-fated whitewater canoe trip. When he and three other Atlanta businessmen are ambushed by violent backwoodsmen, Reynolds must guide the group to safety.

"Deliverance" was an Oscar nominee for best picture and no film made him prouder. In his 2015 memoir "But Enough About Me," he wrote that "Deliverance" would be his choice could he put one of his movies in a time capsule.

Associated Press Actor Burt Reynolds poses for photographers at the unveiling of his statue, right, at Movieland Wax Museum in Buena Park, California, Oct. 7, 1978. Reynolds was voted into the Museum by vote of visitors attracted to the display each year. The…

"It proved I could act," he wrote.

But soon after filming was completed, he made a decision he never stopped regretting. While appearing on "The Tonight Show" with Cosmopolitan editor Helen Gurley Brown, he agreed to her invitation, offered during a commercial break, to be the first male centerfold for her magazine.

"I was flattered and intrigued," Reynolds wrote in his memoir.

The April 1972 issue of Cosmopolitan quickly sold more than 1 million copies, but turned his life into a "carnival." The centerfold would appear on T-shirts, panties and other merchandise and Reynolds began receiving obscene fan mail. Reynolds' performance in "Deliverance" was snubbed at the Oscars.

"It was a total fiasco," he wrote. "I thought people would be able to separate the fun-loving side of me from the serious actor, but I was wrong."

Reynolds also directed a few of the films in which he starred, including "Gator," "Sharky's Machine" and "Stick."

His public appearances were more limited in recent years, often seen coming and going with the help of a cane. Last November, Reynolds appeared at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, where he was presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. He became the first two-time recipient of the festival's award, having previously been honored in 1991.

"I've lived about four or five lives and I'm thrilled to have another one from here, because this is my home and always has been and always will be," Reynolds told Local10.com at the time.

Ralph Notaro/Seminole Hard Rock Burt Reynolds and "Dog Years" director Adam Rifkin attend the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival's opening night screening at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Nov. 3, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida.

Even when he moved west to California, Reynolds was never far removed from his Florida roots.

The now-shuttered Burt Reynolds & Friends Museum was based in Jupiter, which was also where the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre operated from 1979 to 1989. It was on the stage now known as the Maltz Jupiter Theatre that Reynolds invited his famous friends -- Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Charles Durning, Carol Burnett and fellow FSU alumnus Robert Urich among them -- to perform.

Reynolds continued to give back to aspiring thespians in South Florida up until his death, teaching acting classes at his Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach.

His well-documented love affairs with Hollywood's leading ladies, including "Smokey and the Bandit" co-star Sally Field and "WKRP in Cincinnati" actress Loni Anderson, were the subject of many headlines.

Reynolds' romance with actress Dinah Shore, 20 years his senior, brought intense media scrutiny. The two met when Reynolds made a surprise appearance on her talk show, bursting out of a closet on the set.

In the 1980s, his career was nearly destroyed when false rumors surfaced that he was infected with the AIDS virus, in the height of hysteria over the disease. He had injured his jaw making the 1984 comedy "City Heat" with Clint Eastwood. Barely able to eat, he lost 50 pounds and suddenly looked ill and emaciated.

"For two years I couldn't get a job," he told The Associated Press in 1990. "I had to take five physicals to get a job. I had to take the pictures that were offered to me. I did action pictures because I was trying to prove that I was well."

He eventually regained his health, and in 1988 he married Anderson. The actress had met him on a talk show.

The couple divorced in 1995, and their breakup was an embarrassing public spectacle, with the pair exchanging insults in print interviews and on television shows. Reynolds finally paid her a $2 million settlement and a vacation home to settle the divorce.

He rebounded once again, this time with the role of porn movie impresario Jack Horner in "Boogie Nights," which brought him some of his best reviews even though he felt ambivalent about his character and felt limited rapport with the director.

He won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor and received an Oscar nomination. Convinced he would win, he was devastated when the Oscar went to Robin Williams for "Good Will Hunting."

"I once said that I'd rather have a Heisman Trophy than an Oscar," he wrote in his memoir. "I lied."

Reynolds had previously won a Golden Globe in 1992 for "Evening Shade," in which he played Wood Newton, a former professional football player who returns to his Arkansas hometown to coach the high school team. He also received an Emmy for the role in 1991.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.