Coconut Creek movie theater brings summertime classics back to big screen

Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster "Jaws" is among the classic movies being screened at Silverspot Cinema this summer.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A South Florida movie theater is offering up some cool classics all summer long.

The "Flashback Cinema" series at Silverspot Cinema in Coconut Creek made its debut Sunday with "Dirty Dancing." An encore screening of the 1987 Patrick Swayze classic is scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Next up is the ultimate summertime thriller -- Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster "Jaws." The movie will have two screenings at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and on the Fourth of July.

The July lineup continues with Warren Beatty's 1978 film "Heaven Can Wait," the 1986 popcorn favorite "Top Gun," starring Tom Cruise, and the 1989 version of "Batman," starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader and Jack Nicholson as the Joker.

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" -- the 1982 sequel widely considered the best of all the classic "Star Trek" movies -- carries over into August, followed by John Carpenter's 1986 bubblegum fantasy flick "Big Trouble in Little China."

Tickets are $14.80 for adults, $10.44 for children 12 and under and $12.70 for college students with valid identification. Senior citizens (65 or older) can purchase tickets for $10.44.

