'Die Hard' is Christmas movie, studio says

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Make no mistake about it. "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

Twentieth Century Fox released a recut trailer Tuesday, 30 years after its release, to end the decades-old debate about whether the action thriller is, in fact, a Christmas movie.

Set during Christmastime, "Die Hard" tells the story of a New York police officer visiting Los Angeles when he unwittingly finds himself taking out terrorists who have taken over an office high-rise building where his estranged wife works.

The new trailer opens with the character of John McClane flying across the country to spend time with his family.

"But when he gets stuck at the office Christmas party, it'll be a holiday he'll never forget," the voice-over narrator says while music from "The Nutcracker" plays over scenes assembled from the movie.

Bruce Willis, who stars in the 1988 movie and its four sequels, has gone on record as saying he doesn't think "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

But the studio behind "Die Hard" disagrees.

The trailer touts it as "the greatest Christmas story ever told."

So, that settles it. Even if Bruce Willis says otherwise.

