Jamie Lee Curtis ready to do battle with Michael Myers again in new 'Halloween' trailer

HADDONFIELD, Ill. - Halloween has come early for fans of the classic horror film of the same name.

The first official trailer for the new "Halloween" movie was released Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film, reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the rebooted sequel, which takes place 40 years after the events of the first movie.

This go around, Curtis' character is a grandmother who has clearly been tormented awaiting the inevitable return of her murderous brother. But she seems ready with a cache of weapons and even her own panic room.

Curtis also starred as the sister of Michael Myers in 1981's "Halloween II" and 1998's "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later."

John Carpenter, who directed the first film, serves as executive producer -- his first involvement in the franchise since "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" (Fun fact: That's the only "Halloween" movie in which Michael Myers doesn't appear, except for a cameo in a commercial for the first movie seen on television).

Carpenter also returns as composer for the movie. Of course, he's the maestro behind that ominous score played each and every Halloween since 1978.

The new Michael Myers terrorizes theatergoers Oct. 19.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.