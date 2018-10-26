'Labyrinth' sequel script written, moving forward

It seems a "Labyrinth" sequel is moving forward, even after the death of the 1986 cult classic's star.

"The Girl in the Spider's Web" director Fede Alvarez told Fandango that the script has been completed.

"I was actually having lunch yesterday with Lisa Henson and we reconnected with that project," Alvarez revealed. "We're very excited about it. It is basically a direct continuation of the first movie many years later, and I can't tell you much more about it."

The late David Bowie starred as Jareth the Goblin King in the original Jim Henson film, which also starred Jennifer Connelly.

Although Bowie died in January 2016, Henson's daughter decided to move forward with plans for a sequel, recruiting Alvarez to direct.

"Like always, it takes time and effort to put those movies together because they're larger than life," Alvarez said. "But that's one of the projects that I'm very excited about."

As for the iconic character played by Bowie, it is rumored that Jareth the Goblin King won't be in the sequel.

It's still too early to tell whether Connelly, who won an Oscar for 2002's "A Beautiful Mind," will return.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.