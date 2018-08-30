Need for speed on hold as 'Top Gun' sequel bumped to 2020

"Top Gun" fans will have to wait a little longer for the sequel.

LOS ANGELES - The "Top Gun" sequel is going to take a little longer to land in theaters.

Paramount Pictures said Wednesday that "Top Gun: Maverick" is being pushed back a year to a June 26, 2020 theatrical release.

The sequel was originally set to be released July 12, 2019.

Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Maverick from the 1986 film.

Details of the sequel, which is currently in production, have been mostly kept top secret, but Val Kilmer is also set to return as Iceman.

Miles Teller has also been cast as Goose's son. Anthony Edwards' character met an untimely end in the first film, which also starred Meg Ryan as Goose's wife, Tom Skerritt as Viper and Kelly McGillis as Maverick's love interest. There has been no word if Ryan, Skerritt or McGillis will return for the sequel.

