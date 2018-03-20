New 'Indiana Jones' movie to begin filming next April

Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg will reunite for another "Indiana Jones" movie in 2020. Spielberg says filming will begin next year.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Filming will begin on the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie next year.

Steven Spielberg said Sunday that he would begin work on the untitled fifth film in the United Kingdom in April 2019.

"It's always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK," the Oscar-winning director said during an awards ceremony in London. "The actors and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers -- everybody who has helped me make my movies here and will continue helping me make my movies when I come back here in April of 2019 to make the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie right here."

Disney announced in 2016 that Spielberg would return to the helm for the next installment of the franchise. Harrison Ford is also set to reprise his role as the iconic thrill-seeking archeologist.

David Koepp will pen the screenplay. He wrote the most recent film, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which was released in 2008 amid lackluster reviews from critics and fans who mostly panned it as a cheap attempt to capitalize on the nostalgia of its 1980s predecessors.

The "Indiana Jones" series was acquired by Disney when it purchased Lucasfilm in 2012.

No other cast members have been announced. Karen Allen, who co-starred as Ford's love interest in the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and the 2008 sequel, told Local10.com in November that she hasn't heard whether she'll be back.

"I'm very hopeful," she said. "I would love to be a part of the next one."

The next movie's release date has been set for July 10, 2020.

