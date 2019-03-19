New trailer for 'Toy Story 4' released

MIAMI - The gang is back together as Disney•Pixar has released the new full trailer for the upcoming "Toy Story 4."

In the latest movie, Woody attempts to convince "Forky," a craft-project-turned-toy, why it's so great to be a toy. Mad hijinks ensue when Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost girlfriend Bo Peep.

Scheduled to be released on June 21, 2019, "Toy Story 4" brings back Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and the rest of the crew.

