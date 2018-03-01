Young South Florida filmmaker impresses during awards season

LOS ANGELES - Aaron Avont Johnson, of Miami Gardens, is only 17 years old, but he has already won a major film award.

Johnson won the talented new filmmaker award for his movie "Lost" at the 2018 London Filmmaker Festival. His star, LaToya Ward, also took home best lead actress award. His movie was also a finalist to be considered for the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie “Lost” is set Miami and follows the life of a young man who becomes homeless after a tragedy in his family.

“Lost is movie about a young boy named Job. We follow his life after he loses his family in a tragic incident. If we are honest, sometimes we are quick to judge, but we really don’t know how they landed in that situation,” Johnson said.

This is Johnson's sixth film. He has also written two books and is a nationally recognized youth speaker.

As he became more involved in more projects, his parents decided he should be home schooled, but before that Johnson attended Miami Norland Middle School.

He was enrolled in their theater program lead by Tanisha Cidel. It’s is also where he found one of his actors for "Lost."

Eighth-grader Joseph Thomas is a shy young man who displays fierce emotions on the big screen. The 13-year-old also went with Johnson to the awards in London.

“I feel very excited. I am thankful for the opportunity thank you Aaron,” Thomas said.

“Aaron is an awesome, phenomenal young leader for the youth,” actor Genji Jacques said.

Jacques plays Job’s stepfather in the film.

For Johnson, this is an exciting time, he never forgets to inspire others along the way.

“I am blessed. I’m grateful. Now more than ever, the world is waiting on original content,” Johnson said.

