Mozart, Puccini highlight 2019-20 Florida Grand Opera season

"Madama Butterfly" and "Don Giovanni" (left to right) highlight the 2019-20 Florida Grand Opera season.

MIAMI - The works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Giacomo Puccini highlight the 2019-20 Florida Grand Opera season announced Tuesday.

The 79th season begins with Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in November. After a four-performance schedule in Miami, "Don Giovanni" moves to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale for two shows in December.

Back by popular demand, Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" returns to South Florida in January and February of 2020.

In March 2020, Giuseppe Verdi's "Rigoletto" will have a four-performance run in Miami, followed by a pair of shows in Fort Lauderdale.

The season concludes with the Miami premiere of Domenico Cimarosa's "Il Matrimonio Segreto (The Secret Marriage)" in April 2020.

All shows are sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations.

Current season subscribers will receive a 5 percent discount off the renewal price. The offer expires at the end of February.

Single tickets for the 2019-20 season will go on sale in September.

