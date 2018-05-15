Nintendo to bring back popular NES Classic Edition system

MIAMI - Good news for intense gamers as well as those simply looking to relive their youth. Your prayers have been answered.

Nintendo has announced it will bring back the NES Classic Edition console that was so popular in 2016, it crashed Amazon's website.

The NES Classic will hit store shelves on June 29 and will be available through the end of the year.

KABC reports the video game giants discontinued the console in April 2017.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

