NYE 2018 events guide: Brickell

Conrad

The hotel's Gatsby Dinner at 1395 Brickell Ave., is $125 per person and includes a complimentary glass of champagne. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page or call 305-503-6587.

Komodo

The Asian fusion restaurant at 801 Brickell Ave., will be serving a 3-course dinners for $115-$225. For more information, call 305-534-2211 or e-mail NYE@komodomiami.com.

BRICKELL KEY

MO Bar + Lounge

The lounge at the Mandarin Oriental at 500 Brickell Key Dr., will be serving a seafood platter and Piper Heidsieck champagne. Tickets range from $330 to $655. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page or call 305-913-8358.

MARY BRICKELL VILLAGE

Blue Martini

The bar at 900 South Miami Ave., will have a $45 general admission. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

WEST BRICKELL

Blackbird Ordinary

The bar at 729 SW 1 Ave., will open at 9 p.m. Admission is free. There will be bottles of Absolut for $100. For more information or reservations, visit the bar's site.

The Atton

The rooftop bar at 1500 SW 1 Ave., offers a 360-degree view of fireworks with a special appetizer and cocktail menu and NYE props. For more information, call 786-600-2600.

