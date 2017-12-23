NYE 2018 events guide: Broward County

HALLANDALE BEACH

PlugIn Karaoke



The karaoke room will have a party at 801 Silks Run, Suite 2597, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. A fixed menu with a champagne toast is $109 per person, and $149 per person for unlimited drinks. For more information, visit the event's site.

HOLLYWOOD

Diplomat

The Portico Beer & Wine Garden at 3555 S. Ocean Dr., will be hosting an all-white party. The hotel's bar will have live music. Diplomat Prime will have a prix fixe menu from $175-$225 per person. For more information, call 954-602-6000 or visit the hotel's site.



Lucky Street Tavern and Grill

The lounge at 5450 SR 7, will be hosting a dinner for $75 per person. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.



SUNRISE

BB&T Center

New Year's Eve With Billy Joel starts at 9 p.m. at 2555 NW 136 Ave. Tickets range from $49 to $169. For more information, visit the venue's site.

FORT LAUDERDALE

Stache

Fusik will be at the club at 109 SW Second Ave. Premium open bar is $50-$75 and tables are $500. For more information, call 954-449-1044 or visit the Eventbrite page.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.