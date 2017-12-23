NYE 2018 events guide: Doral

Trump National

The hotel at 4400 NW 87 Ave. will be hosting a party and fireworks.

Diners of BLT Prime or Champions Bar & Grill require a $60 ticket per person.

The $200 Party & Stay Package includes a guestroom or suite, buffet breakfast, self-parking for one vehicle with offer code PKGNYE2017.

General admission to the countdown party for hotel guests with existing reservations is $125 per person.

For more information, call 1-800-713-6725.

