NYE 2018 events guide: Doral

Trump National
The hotel at 4400 NW 87 Ave. will be hosting a party and fireworks.
Diners of BLT Prime or Champions Bar & Grill require a $60 ticket per person.
The $200 Party & Stay Package includes a guestroom or suite, buffet breakfast, self-parking for one vehicle with offer code PKGNYE2017.
General admission to the countdown party for hotel guests with existing reservations is $125 per person.
For more information, call 1-800-713-6725.
