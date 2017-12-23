NYE 2018 events guide: Downtown Miami

E11EVEN

The nightclub at 29 NE 11 St., will have performances at G-Eazy and Halsey. Tickets start at $250. For more information, visit the Tixr page.

Hangar

The nightclub at 60 NE 11 St., will have a Charged Up Entertainment party. Admission ranges from $13 to $300. For more information, call 786-480-4203 or visit the Eventbrite page.

Heart

Chus+Ceballos & Rafa Barrios will be performing at the nightclub at 50 NE 11 St. Tickets are $20-$30 per person. For more information, visit the nightclub's site.

Bayfront Park

Pitbull will be co-hosting a party at 301 Biscayne Blvd. starting at 8 p.m. The event with the Big Orange Ball and fireworks is free. Tickets for the food festival start at $295 and include food, wine, spirits and a midnight champagne toast. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.





