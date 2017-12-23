NYE 2018 events guide: Miami Beach

Fontainebleau

Rapper Travis Scott will be performing at LIV nightclub at 4441 Collins Ave. The club opens at 9 p.m., and admission starts at $325 per person. For more information and tickets, click here for the event's Tixr page or e-mail vip@livnightclub.com.

Norwegian DJ Kygo and Demi Lovato will be performing poolside. Access to the area opens at 9 p.m., and admission starts at $275 per person. There is a buffet dinner with open bar at La Côte for $350 per person. For more information and tickets, click here for the event's Tixr page or call 305-674-4680.



Faena

The Spanish inspired party at 3201 Collins Ave. will include pop-flamenco performances, cocktails and live music. For more information, call 786-655-5600 or visit the hotel's site.



COLLINS PARK AREA

The W

Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi will be at The Wall Lounge at 2201 Collins Ave. host a party with champagne parades. Robin Shultz, Drake, Afro Jack, Alesso and Klingande will also perform. The party is from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Admission starts at $200 per person. For more information, call 305-938-3130.

Australian DJ duo Nervo will be at WET Pool. The door opens at 9 p.m., and admission starts at $200 per person. For more information and tickets, visit WSouthBeachNYE18.com.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Dinner includes Chef Michy's fried chicken and open bar. Scone Cash Players and DJ Mister Gray will be in control at 237-B 20 St. Doors open at 9 p.m., and admission is $120. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

The Plymouth

The party at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill begins at 9:30 p.m. with a private three-course dinner party and open bar at $295 per person. For more information, call 305-800-0404 or visit the Eventbrite page.

Villa Azur

The party at 309 23 St. will have a burlesque show, fire breathers, aerialists, jugglers and champagne parades. There will be special dinner menus and packages for groups. For more information, call 305-538-2118 or e-mail info@villaazurmiami.com



COLLINS AVENUE

Story

Swedish Producer and DJ Alesso premium open bars, table service and suites. For more information, visit the Tixr page or e-mail VIP@STORYmiami.com

1 Hotel

The party at 1 Hotel South Beach Lobby Bar at 2341 Collins Ave., starts at 10 p.m. The doors of the Watr Rooftop open at 9 p.m. for Bedouin. The party at The Atrium Ballroom will have a gourmet reception dinner, open bar and a live performance by The Spam Allstars. Tickets are $450. For more information, visit the hotel's page, or the event's Tixr page or e-mail newyearseve@1hotels.com.



DÔA

The restaurant at 2000 Collins Avenue will have a special Latin-inspired Asian food menu from $125 to $225. Reservations are required. For more information e-mail info@doacantina.com or visit the restaurant's page.



Nautilus Cabana Club

The beach-side eatery at 1825 Collins Ave., will have champagne and a family-style spread at $95 per person. For more information, call 786-483-2650 or e-mail nautiluscabanaclub@sixtyhotels.com

Basement

Thomas Jack live will be at The Miami Beach EDITION at 901 Collins Ave. Admission is $200 and includes open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit Basements' page.

The Setai

The Asian Night Bazaar at 2001 Collins Ave., starts at 6 p.m. and is $350 per person and $175 per child ages 5 to 12. DJ Christophe Lacroix will be at the courtyard. For more information, call 855-923-7899 or e-mail dining@thesetaihotel.com

The Shelborne

Root & Bone Miami at 1801 Collins Ave., will have Top Chefs' Jeff McInnis' a la carte menu starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 305-341-1314.

ALTON ROAD

Coco Bambu

Thais Moreira will be performing at the restaurant at 955 Alton Rd. Tickets are $100 and $200. For more information, call 786-348-0770 or e-mail nye_2018@cocobambu.com.

Via Emilia 9

The Italian restaurant at 1120 15 St., will have a five-course prix fixe menu at $85 per person. For more information, call 786-216-7150.

OCEAN DRIVE

Clevelander

The ’80s party at 1020 Ocean Dr., will have a good view of the fireworks on the beach with packages ranging from $40 to $2,150. Doors open at 8 p.m. The C-LEVEL and SPF4 open at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

Sugar Factory

The trendy restaurant at The Hotel Victor at 1144 Ocean Dr. will be serving a prix fixe $75 -$95 menu. For more information, call 305-604-0323 or visit the restaurant's site.

Forte dei Marmi

The Italian restaurant at 150 Ocean Dr. will serve Chef Antonio Mellino’s fixed menu at $300 per person. There will be a $50 children's menu. For more information, call 786-276-3095.

WEST AVENUE

Mondrian

DJs Derek Walin and Ben Nigrelli will be at the hotel's pool area at 1100 West Ave., with complimentary champagne and fireworks. Tickets range from $49 to $4,000. For more information, visit the hotel's site.

LINCOLN ROAD

Juvia

The rooftop restaurant at 1111 Lincoln Rd., will be serving fixed menus at $200-$550 per person. For more information, call 305-763-8272 or e-mail reservations@JuviaMiami.com.



PURDY AVENUE

Purdy Lounge

The lounge at 1811 Purdy Ave. will have drink specials, midnight shots and local DJs. For more information, visit the lounge's site.

SOUTH OF FIFTH

Radio Bar

The bar at 814 1 St. will have $9 cocktail specials and $4 Draft Beers. For more information, call 305-397-8382 or visit the bar's site.

Lolo's Surf Cantina

The Mexican restaurant at 161 Ocean Dr., will have a fixed menu at $65 per person. For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

Smith & Wollensky

The restaurant at 1 Washington Ave. will be serving the winter menu. For more information, call 305-673-5942 or e-mail msabel@swreg.com

Nikki Beach

The Life’s a Circus party at One Ocean Drive will have acrobats, aerialists, fire-eaters, DJs and fireworks at $550 for a table of two. There are tables and beds from $550 to $2,150. For more information, visit the site or call 305-538-1111.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.