Kitchen 305

The Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort at 16701 Collins Ave. will be hosting a party with David James & Amy Arlo. Tickets are from $65 to $125. For more information, call 305-749-2110 or visit the Eventbrite page.

Neomi's Grill

The Trump International Beach Resort restaurant at 18001 Collins Ave., will have four-course plated dinner for $95 per person. For more information, call 305-692-5770 or visit the restaurant's site.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.