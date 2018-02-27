Crews begin preparing red carpet outside Dolby Theater for Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Crews were hard at work Tuesday outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, getting the red carpet area ready for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

"It's quite impressive," Louisa Worth, who is visiting from England, said. "I didn't realize it was so big and it took over the whole street."

Hollywood's biggest night is put together with the same magic that the movies are made of.

New procedures are in place this year inside the theater to make sure there are no mishaps, like last year's Oscars when the wrong film was called for best picture.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that has counted the Oscar ballots for eight decades, has made major changes.

First, the accounting partners who worked the awards last year will not be returning.

New stage-side partners are also overseeing the envelopes and a third balloting partner will now sit with Oscar producers in the show's control room.

As for the biggest contenders this year, "Shape of Water" leads the nominations with 13 and "Dunkirk" follows with eight nominations.

There is a big variety of movies and newcomers this year.

Some movie fans said they like to root for the underdog.

"'Get out' should win the Oscar for best picture," tourist Ben Wilson said.

The Oscars will air at 5 p.m. March 4 on ABC.





