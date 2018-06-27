Patriarch of Jackson family, Joe Jackson, dead at 89

LOS ANGELES - Joe Jackson, the patriarch of one of the most prolific families in U.S. entertainment history, has died at the age of 89.

TMZ reports Jackson died early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

Jackson had been hospitalized since June with terminal cancer, according to the report.

In the 60's and 70's, Jackson helped steer the careers of his young sons in the Jackson 5, a group that included youngest son Michael, who went on to become an international superstar.

Michael's sister Janet also went on to a huge solo career, as did brother Jermaine.

Jackson faced controversy over his parenting skills, which some called abusive for overworking his children.

