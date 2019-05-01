Phil Collins wants to find new crop of 'Little Dreamers'

Phil Collins and his wife, Orianne, are searching for a new crop of "Litttle Dreamers."

The Grammy and Oscar-winning musician's Little Dreams Foundation is hosting open auditions to select its new class of dreamers.

Aspiring singers can apply by submitting a one-minute video recording of an audition song to info@ldf.cc through May 31 at 5 p.m.

The top talent will then be chosen as finalists and notified of an in-person audition, during which Collins will serve on a panel of judges.

Selected dreamers will receive weekly music lessons and coaching by industry professionals and numerous live performance opportunities, including the annual Little Dreams Foundation gala.

To be eligible, potential dreamers must be between the ages of 6-17, based in Miami, currently enrolled in school and have a household income of $30,000 or less.

The Miami-based Little Dreams Foundation was established by Collins and his wife, Orianne, in 2000 to fulfill the dreams of disadvantaged children with a passion for music, art or sports.

