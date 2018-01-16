Police release body camera video of Hannibal Buress' arrest

MIAMI - Miami police Tuesday released body camera video of comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest last month on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

According to the arrest report, Buress approached a police officer about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 9 outside Woodfers Cafe in the 2000 block of Northwest Second Avenue and he asked the officer to call him an Uber.

When the officer refused, police said Buress became angry and belligerent, eventually leading to his arrest.

An officer's body camera video captures a cantankerous comedian. And if you don’t know who he is, allow him to introduce himself.

“Hey what's up? It's me, it’s Hannibal Buress. This cop is stupid as [expletive],” he said.

Buress had been attending a party in the Wynwood neighborhood as part of Art Basel weekend.

After several taunts and refusals to leave, Buress is asked to put his hands behind his back.

“What am I arrested for?” Buress said.

A group of people gathered as the officers questioned Buress. The comedian asked witnesses to record the encounter with their mobile phones.

Buress is eventually led to a Miami police vehicle.

“What am I detained for?” Buress asked again.

The officer replies: “Trespassing, For disorderly intox, want me to keep going? Sit down.”

Despite his questions, protests, and a few more insults, Buress ends up in the back seat.

But the arresting officer would have the last laugh, Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication and booked into jail.

A standup comedian, Buress, 34, is a frequent guest on late-night talk shows such as the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." He has appeared in several TV shows and movies including "Broad City" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

After a standup routine in 2014, Buress was widely credited with bringing renewed attention to charges of sexual assault against Bill Cosby.

Court records show the arresting officers have been subpoenaed. The next court hearing related to this case is set for Feb. 5.

