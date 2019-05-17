Puppies in Miami looking for their furr-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Casper, Dogo Argentino

Casper is an adorable male Dogo Argentino puppy currently housed at Fur Angels Rescue. Casper gets along well with other dogs. Casper is vaccinated. Have no fear: he's already house-trained. Here's what Casper's friends at Fur Angels Rescue think of him: Casper is a 7 month old puppy who has been thriving since he was placed in a great foster home where the family named him Casper. When he was rescued from death row, he was quarantined and treated by a vet for the canine parvovirus. He has recovered fast and how needs a forever home. Read more about how to adopt Casper on Petfinder.

Puppy Zeke, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Puppy Zeke is a charming male dachshund and chihuahua puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Zeke is the life of the party — he loves other dogs. Puppy Zeke has been vaccinated. From Puppy Zeke's current caretaker: Zeke just arrived at PAWS4you, and we are getting to know him. Check back in a couple of days for an updated bio or email the adoption center for more information about Zeke. Apply to adopt Puppy Zeke today at Petfinder.

Sally, German shepherd mix

Sally is a winsome female German shepherd puppy staying at Saving Paws 4 Love. Sally will get along great with other dogs. She has all of her shots. Notes from Sally's caretakers: Sally is a sweet and adorable German Shepherd Terrier mix, playful and very affectionate. She is about 10 months old and gets along well with kids and other dogs. She would love to be part of your family. Read more about Sally on Petfinder.

Izzy, American bulldog and pit bull terrier mix

Izzy is a female American bulldog and pit bull terrier puppy being cared for at Big Hearts for Big Dogs Rescue- Miami. Izzy gets along well with cats, dogs and children. She's already been spayed and has had her shots. Izzy's current caretakers say: Izzy is a one year old, total lover girl. She loves to play and is just an all around happy pooch. She has basic training and walks perfectly on leash. Despite having a rough start in life, she joined rescue and now is full of love. Read more about Izzy on Petfinder.

