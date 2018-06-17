Rainbows fill Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - More than 35,000 people gathered Saturday at the 19th annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors.

The parade traveled on Wilton Drive from Northeast 26th Street to Northeast 21st Street. The event started at 4 p.m., the parade started at 5 p.m., and the festival was set to end at 11 p.m.

The event commemorates the June 1969 riots after the police raid of the Stonewall Inn gay night club in New York City. They led to the gay liberation movement and the LGBTQ community's fight for equal rights.

"You had to live in the closet for a long time and we both experienced that," Greg Dudzek said. "There are a lot of people who spent a lot of time making sacrifices."

For more information visit www.ournightout.org.

