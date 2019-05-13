'Real Housewives of Miami's' Mama Elsa dies after long illness, family says

Elsa Patton on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live." Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

MIAMI - The "Real Housewives of Miami" fan-favorite Mama Elsa died over the weekend after a long illness, her family confirmed.

Elsa Patton was 84.

"Our beloved Elsa Patton (AKA Mama Elsa) passed away over Mother's Day weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends," the Patton family said in a statement to Page Six. "The family is so very grateful to the many fans and friends who have continued to ask for her and offer their prayers and best wishes."

Patton was a beloved member of the "Real Housewives" franchise and was known for her witty one-liners, Cuban flair and psychic abilities. It was even revealed in the season two reunion that Madonna herself had contacted Patton to get a reading.

"Throughout the history of the 'Real Housewives,' we have met many friends and relatives of the wives, but rarely has someone's spirit, humor, and wisdom made such an indelible impression as Elsa's did," Andy Cohen said on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Patton's health took a turn for the worse in season three when she suffered a stroke.

That was the show's final season, but Patton's daughter, Marysol Patton, gave Bravo's "The Daily Dish" an update on her mother's condition in October 2013, saying, "She still has a way to go, but when I see her feisty spirit, I know she is on her way back to her old self."

Patton's death comes just over a year after her husband of 50 years, Donald Patton, passed away.

Patton is survived by her two children, Marysol Patton and Thomas Anthony Jones, her daughter-in-law, Svetlana, and her grandson, Hunter.

A private ceremony for Patton will be held Friday in Miami.

"In lieu of tears the family asks you to raise a glass of good champagne in honor of Elsa's memory," the Patton family said.

