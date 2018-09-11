Return of the 90's! Tamagotchi to make toy comeback

MIAMI - The 90's are coming back in a big, yet small way.

Tamagotchi, everyone's favorite egg-shaped toy (as if there were others), is once again set to hit store shelves in an effort to ride the 90's nostalgia wave sweeping the globe.

More than 21 years after it became an overnight sensation back in 1997, the toy will be available for order on Sept. 30 in eight colors and vintage styles, reports the Daily Mail.

According to the report, the new Tamagotchis will sell for $19.99 and users will still be responsible for caring for their virtual pets. If you fail, your Tamagotchi will die.

The will come in two generations: One will be a guessing game, while the other will have you guess the pet's next move.

A 20th anniversary edition of the toy was sold in 2017, but were a smaller version than the original device.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.