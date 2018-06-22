'Roseanne' spinoff coming to ABC, minus Roseanne Barr

Whitney Cummings, Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Jayden Rey, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Sarah Chalke and Emma Kenney attend the premiere of ABC's 'Roseanne' on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The cast and crew of ABC's recently canceled "Roseanne" will return to television this fall, but Roseanne Barr won't be among them.

ABC announced Thursday that a spinoff of the network's popular family comedy will take the place of "Roseanne," which was resurrected after a 21-year hiatus, renewed for a second season and then promptly canceled after Barr's racist Twitter rant.

The network ordered 10 episodes of the new series, which has the working title "The Conners."

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other "Roseanne" co-stars are slated to return in their familiar roles.

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," the actors said in a joint statement. "We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."

ABC said Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

The revival of the hit 1988-97 sitcom "Roseanne" was axed by ABC after Barr posted a tweet likening Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

ABC said the show will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. in the same time slot that "Roseanne" held. Additional cast members and a premiere date will be announced later.

