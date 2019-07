Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - Rutger Hauer, the popular actor who starred in such films as "Blade Runner" and "Sin City," has died at the age of 75, reports say.

Variety reports Hauer died at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness.

Hauer came to popularity after starring with Harrison Ford as Roy Batty in the 1982 film "Blade Runner." He was also a co-star on HBO's "True Blood," playing the father of the Stackhouse family.

