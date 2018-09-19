Sally Field among attendees at private funeral for Burt Reynolds

Sally Field, who co-starred in the 1977 Burt Reynolds film "Smokey and the Bandit," attended the actor's private funeral in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A private funeral was held Wednesday for "Smokey and the Bandit" star Burt Reynolds, who died Sept. 6 at the age of 82.

Actress and one-time girlfriend Sally Field was among the celebrities to attend the private ceremony at Family Church in West Palm Beach.

WPBF Sally Field enters Family Church in downtown West Palm Beach for the private funeral of actor Burt Reynolds, Sept. 19, 2018.

"Key Largo" singer and Florida native Bertie Higgins was also spotted outside the church.

WPBF "Key Largo" singer Bertie Higgins (far left) smokes a cigarette outside Family Church in downtown West Palm Beach before the funeral of actor Burt Reynolds, Sept. 19, 2018.

A program distributed to attendees billed the memorial service as "A Celebration of the Life of Burt Reynolds."

Reynolds grew up in Palm Beach County, lived in Tequesta and taught acting classes at his Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Television in North Palm Beach just days before his death at Jupiter Medical Center. He was cremated at the Gold Coast Crematory in Fort Lauderdale.

Once Hollywood's No. 1 box-office draw, Reynolds spent five years (1978 to 1982) attracting the world's audiences to movie theaters. He used his star power to stay close to home, routinely making movies south of the Mason-Dixon Line and attracting other A-list celebrities to South Florida during the height of his success.

Terri Parker/WPBF A portrait of Burt Reynolds rests next to a sign that reads, "In Loving Memory, Burt Reynolds," inside Family Church in downtown West Palm Beach, Sept. 19, 2018.

He opened the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre in Jupiter in 1979 and recruited his thespian friends like Dolly Parton, Charles Durning and Carol Burnett to perform there.

Reynolds ran the theater until 1989, but it remained in operation until financial problems forced its closure in 1996. Purchased by the nonprofit Palm Beach Playhouse Inc., it reopened as the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in 2004.

Jupiter was also the site of the now-shuttered Burt Reynolds & Friends Museum, which closed in 2012. Not far from where the museum once stood is Burt Reynolds Park.

Reynolds also owned a 160-acre ranch in nearby Jupiter Farms, where he married "WKRP in Cincinnati" actress Loni Anderson in 1988. The ranch also served as a filming location for his short-lived ABC series, "B.L. Stryker."

Field, 71, has been making the rounds to promote her new book, "In Pieces," which touches on, among other topics, her relationship with Reynolds. She writes about Reynolds' struggle with panic attacks and taking pills to tame them.

"She was the love of my life," Reynolds told ABC News in a 2015 interview.

Field met Reynolds during the making of 1977's "Smokey and the Bandit." They went on to star in three other movies.

