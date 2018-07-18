Scotty Sire talks about the future alongside the Vlog Squad

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Local 10 got the chance to sit down with some YouTube stars from the Vlog Squad at the Views tour to ask them some questions about their aspirations after YouTube.

They all started their careers on Vine and later on began to gain fame on YouTube.

YouTube has allowed them to use their creativity to bring joy to the viewers watching their videos. Scotty Sire and Heath Hussar are now expanding their music career with newly released songs, American Love by Scotty Sire and Kickback by Myles Parrish feat. Heath Hussar.

Music has always been something Sire wanted to pursue but he put his music aside while continuing with his acting career.

“I want to be able to make music more constantly and hopefully all of the songs have some sort of message and help people get through something or just not be very surface level,” said Sire.

His new song, American Love, is based on people who look for love in the wrong place. The song features Grammy award-winning artists Myles Parrish and Elijah Blake.

Sire wants his music to impact his audiences, especially if they have social anxiety like he does. "The song was inspired mostly by the beat, it sounds like a club beat so I thought of club music and then I try to tie in the whole narrative that all my other songs have which is like social anxiety," said Sire.

"YouTube is definitely a catalyst because that's how we met the people who produce music," said Sire.

They make most of their music with Andrew Fitzpatrick, also know as 80Fitz. Like Sire and Hussar, Fitzpatrick gained fame through Vine. He now produces music for Sire, Hussar, and others musicians.

"I think it is so cool seeing them kinda just become these like all around renaissance men, like from becoming internet creators. It's really cool watching them kinda like transcend into that next level of like becoming a creator" said Matt King.

Sire and Hussar went to perform on stage and afterward, Sire spoke about how he thinks he did while on stage.

Even after being in the public eye for more than 4 years, he says he still gets nervous before he goes on and even on stage.

"I forgot a few lyrics for my own songs that I wrote, but I don't know, I get thrown off every once in a while. I'll look out in the crowd and I'll hear something from someone in the other mic or something like that and I'm like 'Uh'," said Sire.

Toddy Smith says he was happy to be on stage with his longtime friend Sire and be a part of his music career.

Sire plans on releasing an EP in August and hopes that all the songs on the album mean something to the people that listen to them.

Click here to listen to Scotty's new song.

Click here to listen to Heaths song

