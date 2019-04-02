Sega to release mini Genesis console for $80 with 40 games preloaded

MIAMI - The "Everything old is new again" fever in the video game industry has hit the makers of Sega as the company announced it would release the Genesis Mini later this year.

After Nintendo and Sony released similar versions of their older consoles, Sega hopes to catch the retro wave with their own flashback to the past.

The Genesis Mini will sell for $80 and is slated for release on September 19.

As a bonus, the console will come with 40 classic games preloaded, including Sonic the Hedgehold, Castlevania: Bloodlines, ToeJam & Earl and others.

Along with the games, the Genesis Mini comes with two wired control pads, a USB power adapter, a power cable, and HDMI cable, according to the Daily Mail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.