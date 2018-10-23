Shhhhh! Secret Netflix codes to unlock hidden movies, TV shows

MIAMI - Can you keep a secret? You promise not to tell? OK, cool, but you didn't hear this from us.

If you thought you've seen everything Netflix has to offer, think again. There are secret codes that unlock dozens and dozens of hidden categories to satisfy whatever your current binge urge may be.

Best of all, thanks to the Daily Mail, you don't need to be a tech wizard to crack the secret codes to find hundreds of hours of new content.

Accessing the genres is as easy as putting a specific number code at the end of the following URL:

www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(insert number here)

Here are the secret codes to affix to the URL or CLICK HERE for the full list:

Action & Adventure: 1365

Action Comedies: 43040

Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

Action Thrillers: 43048

Adult Animation: 11881

Adventures: 7442

African Movies: 3761

Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

Animal Tales: 5507

Anime: 7424

Anime Action: 2653

Anime Comedies: 9302

Anime Dramas: 452

Anime Fantasy: 11146

Anime Features: 3063

Anime Horror: 10695

Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

Anime Series: 6721

Art House Movies: 29764

Asian Action Movies: 77232

Australian Movies: 5230

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Baseball Movies: 12339

Basketball Movies: 12762

Belgian Movies: 262

Biographical Documentaries: 3652

Biographical Dramas: 3179

Boxing Movies: 12443

British Movies: 10757

British TV Shows: 52117

Campy Movies: 1252

Children & Family Movies: 783

Chinese Movies: 3960

Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

Classic Comedies: 31694

Classic Dramas: 29809

Classic Foreign Movies: 32473

Classic Movies: 31574

Classic Musicals: 32392

Classic Romantic Movies: 31273

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

Classic Thrillers: 46588

Classic TV Shows: 46553

Classic War Movies: 48744

Classic Westerns: 47465

Comedies: 6548

Comic Book and Superhero Movies: 10118

Country & Western/Folk: 1105

Courtroom Dramas: 528582748

Creature Features: 6895

Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

Crime Documentaries: 9875

Crime Dramas: 6889

Crime Thrillers: 10499

Crime TV Shows: 26146

Cult Comedies: 9434

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Cult Movies: 7627

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

Cult TV Shows: 74652

Dark Comedies: 869

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Disney: 67673

Disney Musicals: 59433

Documentaries: 6839

Dramas: 5763

Dramas based on Books: 4961

Dramas based on real life: 3653

Dutch Movies: 10606

Eastern European Movies: 5254

Education for Kids: 10659

Epics: 52858

Experimental Movies: 11079

Faith & Spirituality: 26835

Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804

Family Features: 51056

Fantasy Movies: 9744

Film Noir: 7687

Food & Travel TV: 72436

Football Movies: 12803

Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

Foreign Comedies: 4426

Foreign Documentaries: 5161

Foreign Dramas: 2150

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Foreign Movies: 7462

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

Foreign Thrillers: 10306

French Movies: 58807

Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)

Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)

Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)

Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)

Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)

Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)

Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Foreign Horror Movies (8654)

Horror Comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Teen Screams (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic Stories (6998)

Independent Movies (7077)

Experimental Movies (11079)

Independent Action & Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent Dramas (384)

Music (1701)

Kids Music (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin Music (10741)

Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)

World Music Concerts (2856)

Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Romantic Independent Movies (9916)

Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)

Romantic Dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)



Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)

Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)

Sports Movies (4370)

Sports Comedies (5286)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Sports Dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

Football Movies (12803)

Boxing M10499ovies (12443)

Soccer Movies (12549)

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports & Fitness (9327)

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Crime Thrillers (10499)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological Thrillers (5505)

Political Thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Steamy Thrillers (972)

Supernatural Thrillers (11140)

TV Shows (83)

British TV Shows (52117)

Classic TV Shows (46553)

Crime TV Shows (26146)

Cult TV Shows (74652)

Food & Travel TV (72436)

Kids' TV (27346)

Korean TV Shows (67879)

Miniseries (4814)

Military TV Shows (25804)

Science & Nature TV (52780)

TV Action & Adventure (10673)

TV Comedies (10375)

TV Documentaries (10105)

TV Dramas (11714)

TV Horror (83059)

TV Mysteries (4366)

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)

Reality TV (9833)

Teen TV Shows (60951)

