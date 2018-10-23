Shhhhh! Secret Netflix codes to unlock hidden movies, TV shows

MIAMI - Can you keep a secret? You promise not to tell? OK, cool, but you didn't hear this from us.
If you thought you've seen everything Netflix has to offer, think again. There are secret codes that unlock dozens and dozens of hidden categories to satisfy whatever your current binge urge may be.
Best of all, thanks to the Daily Mail, you don't need to be a tech wizard to crack the secret codes to find hundreds of hours of new content.
Accessing the genres is as easy as putting a specific number code at the end of the following URL:
www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(insert number here)
Here are the secret codes to affix to the URL or CLICK HERE for the full list:
- Action & Adventure: 1365
- Action Comedies: 43040
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568
- Action Thrillers: 43048
- Adult Animation: 11881
- Adventures: 7442
- African Movies: 3761
- Alien Sci-Fi: 3327
- Animal Tales: 5507
- Anime: 7424
- Anime Action: 2653
- Anime Comedies: 9302
- Anime Dramas: 452
- Anime Fantasy: 11146
- Anime Features: 3063
- Anime Horror: 10695
- Anime Sci-Fi: 2729
- Anime Series: 6721
- Art House Movies: 29764
- Asian Action Movies: 77232
- Australian Movies: 5230
- B-Horror Movies: 8195
- Baseball Movies: 12339
- Basketball Movies: 12762
- Belgian Movies: 262
- Biographical Documentaries: 3652
- Biographical Dramas: 3179
- Boxing Movies: 12443
- British Movies: 10757
- British TV Shows: 52117
- Campy Movies: 1252
- Children & Family Movies: 783
- Chinese Movies: 3960
- Classic Action & Adventure: 46576
- Classic Comedies: 31694
- Classic Dramas: 29809
- Classic Foreign Movies: 32473
- Classic Movies: 31574
- Classic Musicals: 32392
- Classic Romantic Movies: 31273
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147
- Classic Thrillers: 46588
- Classic TV Shows: 46553
- Classic War Movies: 48744
- Classic Westerns: 47465
- Comedies: 6548
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies: 10118
- Country & Western/Folk: 1105
- Courtroom Dramas: 528582748
- Creature Features: 6895
- Crime Action & Adventure: 9584
- Crime Documentaries: 9875
- Crime Dramas: 6889
- Crime Thrillers: 10499
- Crime TV Shows: 26146
- Cult Comedies: 9434
- Cult Horror Movies: 10944
- Cult Movies: 7627
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734
- Cult TV Shows: 74652
- Dark Comedies: 869
- Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028
- Disney: 67673
- Disney Musicals: 59433
- Documentaries: 6839
- Dramas: 5763
- Dramas based on Books: 4961
- Dramas based on real life: 3653
- Dutch Movies: 10606
- Eastern European Movies: 5254
- Education for Kids: 10659
- Epics: 52858
- Experimental Movies: 11079
- Faith & Spirituality: 26835
- Faith & Spirituality Movies: 52804
- Family Features: 51056
- Fantasy Movies: 9744
- Film Noir: 7687
- Food & Travel TV: 72436
- Football Movies: 12803
- Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828
- Foreign Comedies: 4426
- Foreign Documentaries: 5161
- Foreign Dramas: 2150
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies: 8243
- Foreign Horror Movies: 8654
- Foreign Movies: 7462
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485
- Foreign Thrillers: 10306
- French Movies: 58807
- Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)
- Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)
- Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)
- Horror Movies (8711)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Creature Features (6895)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Horror Comedy (89585)
- Monster Movies (947)
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)
- Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)
- Teen Screams (52147)
- Vampire Horror Movies (75804)
- Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)
- Zombie Horror Movies (75405)
- Satanic Stories (6998)
- Independent Movies (7077)
- Experimental Movies (11079)
- Independent Action & Adventure (11804)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Independent Comedies (4195)
- Independent Dramas (384)
- Music (1701)
- Kids Music (52843)
- Country & Western/Folk (1105)
- Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)
- Latin Music (10741)
- Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)
- World Music Concerts (2856)
- Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)
- Musicals (13335)
- Classic Musicals (32392)
- Disney Musicals (59433)
- Showbiz Musicals (13573)
- Stage Musicals (55774)
- Romantic Movies (8883)
- Romantic Favorites (502675)
- Quirky Romance (36103)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)
- Classic Romantic Movies (31273)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)
-
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)
- Alien Sci-Fi (3327)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
- Fantasy Movies (9744)
- Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)
- Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
- Sports Movies (4370)
- Sports Comedies (5286)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Baseball Movies (12339)
- Football Movies (12803)
- Boxing M10499ovies (12443)
- Soccer Movies (12549)
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)
- Basketball Movies (12762)
- Sports & Fitness (9327)
- Thrillers (8933)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Crime Thrillers (10499)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Gangster Movies (31851)
- Psychological Thrillers (5505)
- Political Thrillers (10504)
- Mysteries (9994)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Spy Thrillers (9147)
- Steamy Thrillers (972)
- Supernatural Thrillers (11140)
- TV Shows (83)
- British TV Shows (52117)
- Classic TV Shows (46553)
- Crime TV Shows (26146)
- Cult TV Shows (74652)
- Food & Travel TV (72436)
- Kids' TV (27346)
- Korean TV Shows (67879)
- Miniseries (4814)
- Military TV Shows (25804)
- Science & Nature TV (52780)
- TV Action & Adventure (10673)
- TV Comedies (10375)
- TV Documentaries (10105)
- TV Dramas (11714)
- TV Horror (83059)
- TV Mysteries (4366)
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)
- Reality TV (9833)
- Teen TV Shows (60951)
