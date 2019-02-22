Singer R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

CHICAGO - Chicago prosecutors have charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

The charges filed Friday list four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. The victims are listed only by initials in the document.

Chicago judge Dennis Porter has authorized a no-bail arrest warrant for the Kelly. No-bail arrest warrants don't necessarily mean the defendant won't eventually be offered bail once appearing in court to answer the charges

Charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, "I Believe I Can Fly."

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

