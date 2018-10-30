Sony announces 20 games arriving on new PlayStation Classic

NEW YORK - Sony has announced the 20 games that will come preloaded on the time machine known as the PlayStation Classic.

Of course, with only 20 games, some fans will most certainly be left disappointed.

The plug-and-play game will be released on Dec. 3... amazing, just in time for the holidays... and run you $99.99.

Here's a list of the games that will be sold with the new PlayStation Classic :

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube​​​​​​​

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee​​​​​​​

Rayman​​​​​​​

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.