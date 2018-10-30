Sony announces 20 games arriving on new PlayStation Classic

NEW YORK - Sony has announced the 20 games that will come preloaded on the time machine known as the PlayStation Classic.
Of course, with only 20 games, some fans will most certainly be left disappointed.
The plug-and-play game will be released on Dec. 3... amazing, just in time for the holidays... and run you $99.99.
Here's a list of the games that will be sold with the new PlayStation Classic:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
