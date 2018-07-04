South Florida gears up for Fourth of July fireworks

MIAMI - Thousands are expected to gather Wednesday in Miami’s Bayfront Front to watch the biggest free fireworks show in all of South Florida -- and take in a little food as well.

Organizers said 45,000 to 60,000 people are expected to pack Bayfront Park for a 15-minute fireworks display that is expected to begin around 9 p.m.

Police plan to shut down Biscayne Boulevard between Brickell Avenue and Northeast Seventh Street around 8:30 p.m. to allow spectators to safely cross the street.

With so many people in one place, security will be tight. Officers from the Miami Police Department have blocked off all the entrances to the park, using their cruisers. And coolers and water bottles are not permitted inside the park.

In Fort Lauderdale, organizers will put on 24-minute free fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. at A1A and Los Olas Boulevard.

There will be a visibly high police presence with firefighters and officers on land and patrolling the water. More paramedics and lifeguards will also be on hand.

Sources tell Local 10 even the traffic cameras and other surveillance monitoring techniques have been deployed to make sure nothing and no one suspicious puts a kink in the red, white and blue celebration.

Firefighters encourage folks to stay hydrated and drink responsibly. They’re also driving home the message: Leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“Throughout the city of Fort Lauderdale and other municipalities, there’s plenty fireworks going on, so you don’t need to do the private stuff at home,” said Eric Peasant with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. “These things are dangerous. Every year we have incidents resulting from fireworks so be very careful with it.”

