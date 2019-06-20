South Florida Hooters girl-turned-promotions manager receives special honor

South Florida's Victoria Herrera has been inducted into the Hooters Hall of Fame. She has worked for Hooters since 2010.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A former South Florida Hooters girl has been inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

Victoria Herrera was inducted Wednesday night on the eve of the Miss Hooters International Pageant.

Herrera has been employed by Hooters since 2010, when she started working at the Coconut Grove location. She transferred to the Pembroke Pines Hooters in 2012.

She's been the social media and promotions manager for the South Florida Hooters locations since 2017.

"Last night was an absolute dream come true!" Herrera wrote on her Facebook page Thursday morning. "I can't thank this amazing company enough for everything they have ever done for me! I can't believe out of 35,000 alumni members, you chose to induct me as one of four beautiful women last night! This isn't the end for me! I'm going to continue to strive to be my best and to always put the Hooters girl on a pedestal!"

Herrera is one of just 70 women inducted into the Hooters Hall of Fame since the restaurant chain's inception in 1983.

