South Florida rapper Rick Ross released from hospital, report says

DAVIE, Fla. - South Florida rap star Rick Ross has been released from a hospital Monday and resting at home after his latest medical episode, TMZ is reporting.

Ross was hospitalized Thursday after he was found unresponsive at his Davie home. Someone had called 911 to report the Miami-raised rap mogul was "slobbing at the mouth."

Despite denials by Ross' representatives that he was even hospitalized, Ross was reportedly suffering from a heart-related illness.

TMZ reported over the weekend that Ross was put on a machine to oxygenate blood that is then pumped back into the body. The report claims the ECMO treatment was a sign that Ross had suffered a heart attack.

Ross, who has a history of seizures, eventually came to when paramedics arrived at his home and was combative with law enforcement officers on the scene.

TMZ's report claims Ross spent time in two different South Florida hospitals over the last few days.

