South Florida students look to make impact with production on social injustice

MIAMI - The curtain is set to rise on a play written and produced entirely by South Florida students on a subject that is ripped from the headlines affecting today's world.

"Standby," a production of the Holocaust Impact Theater, aims to shine a spotlight on how the media portrays social injustice.

The Holocaust Impact Theater is comprised of high school students who have spent nearly a year writing "Standby;" which focuses on how citizens across the globe deal with a world where politically-divided media companies share information.

Performances of "Standby" begin Thursday, March 1 through March 3 at the Dave and Mary Alper JCC in Kendall.

Tickets are available for $10 at the door or CLICK HERE to order online.

