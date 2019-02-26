Stay, eat at original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station

BASTROP, Texas - For horror film buffs, it's like going to the Land of Oz and living a dream.

Believe it or not, you can now eat and sleep at the original gas station from the famous gorefest "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

The Gas Station in Bastrop, Texas serves up barbecue and merchandise to movie fans, or just plain hungry folks.

Fans of the 1974 film classic will notice props from the actual movie.

"We actually have a gas pump that every once in a while we take out...the Coca-Cola machine that's exactly the one from the movie, we take out," Manager Ben Hughes told KVUE.

There's even a replica of the van seen in the movie that sits out front.

Those Leatherface fans that are looking for a true thrill can stay in one of the four cabins that sit right behind the restaurant.

"It's a place of enjoyment, man, ya know? You have people who are not just horror film people but just movie people in general," Hughes said. "Just go and have a good time, see some cool things, eat some good food and just talk with people."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.