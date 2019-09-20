Suzanne Whang, host of HGTV's 'House Hunters,' dies at 56

Associated Press / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - Suzanne Whang, host of HGTVs popular "House Hunters" program, has died at the age of 56 due from breast cancer.

Whang's partner, Jeff Vezain, shared the news in a Facebook post after she died Thursday night at the couple's home.

According to the post, Whang had battled breast cancer for thirteen years before her passing.

"She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet." wrote Vezain. "Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits."

Whang joined "House Hunters" in 1999 and was known to fans as the host who opened and closed the show.

A Yale University graduate, Whang was also a comedian and actress who appeared in numerous television shows. She also held a Master's Degree in Cognitive Psychology from Brown University.

In the post announcing her death, Vezain hoped Whang's life would be remembered for her work on and off the camera.

"I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between."

