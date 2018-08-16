The world remembers Aretha Franklin, the late 'Queen of Soul'

As news broke that Aretha Franklin had died, the world and those who knew the late "Queen of Soul" mourned her passing on social media.

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

"What an other worldly talent. Legendary. Right up there with the greatest singers ever. She will be greatly missed. Irreplaceable." #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/vle4XrBExw — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace dear friend, I will remember your wisdom, laughter and music you gave us. #aintnoway #natuaralwoman #sayalittleprayerforyou pic.twitter.com/Stm0RDmxq7 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018

A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace. #ArethaFranklin #ISayALittlePrayer pic.twitter.com/o5Etf8hi3o — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

