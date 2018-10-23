Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program releases some 'Hamilton' tickets for shows in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It's the Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program members' lucky day. Some members were fortunate enough to be able to buy tickets for the upcoming Broward County performances of "Hamilton."

The Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program sent two e-mails Oct. 4 that allowed recipients to buy up to four tickets, between $78 to $498, starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts at 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale was also accepting the Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program code to purchase tickets for their Dec. 18 to Jan. 20 shows.

The registration for the Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program closed. The codes released cannot be purchased and are non-transferable. The Ticketmaster's general sale begins on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.